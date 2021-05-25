Gunmen kill four, burn down Iwollo Police Division in Enugu

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Iwollo Oghe Police Station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing four officers. The officers died of gunshot wounds sustained in a gun duel while trying to repel the attack.

“The hoodlums, who came to the Station in their numbers, opened fire on Police Operatives on duty but were vehemently resisted, and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries,” the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, four (4) of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the Station was set ablaze by the assailants.”

After the attack, the Police boss and senior members of the command visited the police station for an on-the-spot assessment. He also extended his condolence to the families and close friends of the policemen, who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.