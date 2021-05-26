Drop your arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, CBN Gov appeals to bandits

Central Bank’s Governor Godwin Emefiele has appealed to bandits to drop their arms and embrace the Federal Government’s initiative, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). Emefiele while answering questions at the end of a two-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday said embracing the programme will be of help to the bandits.

“I would like to appeal to our brothers, who decide that they want to live in bushes and forests that they should please, begin to retreat, drop their arms and come and embrace Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. “If they do so, it will help them but if they choose not to do so, they will be confronted by the security as this battle continues,” Emefiele said.

Speaking further on security matters, the head of Nigeria’s apex bank said there is interconnectivity between security and economy, noting that, “If you expect an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity, then the economy will suffer.”

He, however, expressed optimism over efforts by security operatives in combating various challenges facing Nigeria, announcing that the country is expecting six fighter aircraft before the end of the year. “I am optimistic that the security operatives are doing their best to tackle insecurity,” the CBN boss noted.