Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the Federal Government is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped.

Dare made the comment in a tweet on his handle on Wednesday morning, praising the NYSC for its contribution to national development.

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth,” the minister explained. “The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth.”