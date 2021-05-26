Ibori’s £4.2m loot returned to Delta State Govt – Accountant-General

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris on Tuesday said the £4.2m looted by ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has been returned to the state.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami had on March 9 said the loot would be used for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan Express road and not returned to the Delta State Government where it was pilfered from.

He argued that the law that was alleged to have been breached by Ibori was a federal law and that the parties of interests involved in the repatriation of the funds were national and not sub-national governments.