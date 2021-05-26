Why Libya’s stability matters to us – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is concerned about Libya’s stability because issues affecting the North African nation greatly impact the Lake Chad Basin, which in turn affects Nigeria. The Nigerian leader said this on Wednesday when he hosted the Chairman, of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohammed Younis Menfi, in Abuja.

“Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours,” Femi Adesina, one of the presidential spokesmen, quoted his principal as saying. “Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us.” Buhari expressed joy over Menfi’s attendance at the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Chad and the implications for security in neighbouring nations.

The Libyan leader who said his country is making progress in the fight against insecurity informed President Buhari that Libya “now have one government, active on the ground”. “We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions,” he stated. According to him, plans are on the way to hold elections in the country.

Nigeria and Libya, he said, share historical relationships especially in the agriculture and oil sectors, and could not ignore each other. “We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,” Menfi added.