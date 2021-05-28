Somolu LG Chairman ‘Dullar’ calls for peace as hoodlums destroy campaign posters

Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul Hamed Salawu has urged his supporters to remain calm as suspected hoodlums destroyed his campaign posters and signage posts across Somolu.

Dullar, as he is fondly called, who disclosed this while addressing his supporters at Agunbiade Primary School, also warned against reprisal attack on banners and posters of his co-aspirants.

He said the destruction is a conspicuous sign that his opponents are aware that he is coasting to victory on Saturday. According to a statement from his media office, Mr Salawu said he still remain the most popular APC Chairmanship aspirant in Somolu and will emerge the ruling party’s candidate by Saturday after the Primary election.

He further urged his followers not to engage in any violence or criminal act to avenge the sponsored attack on his campaign posters and banners.