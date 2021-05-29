2023 General Elections: Plots against Pantami thickens over Vice Presidency slot

The Hon Minister of communication and digital economy Dr Isa Pantami is yet to have respite following fresh plans by some powerful stakeholders to clamp down on his alleged ambition to become vice president in 2023 general election. A press statement made available to news men by the New Nigeria Renaissance Group said it has intercepted intelligence on the plots for a fresh media war against Dr Pantami.

According to the press release part of the plots includes, the publication of sustained injurious articles against the Minister in order to make him look unsellable to any potential Presidential candidate. “This is most regrettable and most never be allowed to see the light of the day”. “Politicians should learn to play politics with a human face without recourse to destroying people and their hard earned reputation” Comrade Ibrahim Musa said.

The next general election is two years away, Dr Pantami has not indicated any interest in any elective position in future, he is only focused on digitalising our nation’s economy” why the focus on bringing him down? Why do we put pressure on our best brains who chose to sacrifice for this country? The group queried. The group further said a lot of people with the capacity for leadership are not disposed to offering same home because of the toxic environment’ But Dr Pantami offered himself for Service and must be supported rather than destroyed over phantom political ambitions.

“How can you budget over 80,000 US dollars as a politician just to destroy a fellow compatriot’s reputation? “We urge Nigerians to be on the watch out for more of such evil shenanigans against the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.