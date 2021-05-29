Alleged Smear Campaign: Group rejects 20,000 US Dollars to malign Pantami, threatens to release names of sponsors

In a twist of fate more revelations have continued to unveil as group accused some influential individuals of planning to start a fresh campaign of Calumny against the minister of communication and digital economy, Dr Pantami. The group, Save Nigeria Movement in a statement released on Thursday by the group president, Comrade Peter Idahosa maintained that it has credible evidence that a fresh campaign of Calumny against the minister of communication and digital economy was being planned by certain powerful individuals to tarnish the reputation of the minister.

“For us, this is not shocking, because it appears it is another phase to continue with the failed attempt in recent times to destroy the Dr Pantami”. The group wondered why so money and attention would be dedicated to destroying the reputation of a public official for political capital. “We have it on good authority that several thousands of dollars are being budgeted for this purpose” the group maintained that a US based activist was earlier contacted to lead the campaign against the minister.

“We are making this revelation in all fairness to Nigerians to be on the alert on the plans of enemies of this nation”. “We want make it bold to caution those behind those plots to be aware that their identities would be revealed should they continue with their evil plans”. There should be a limit to politics, Mr Idahosa maintained.

Pantami has been in the storm for pursuing reforms in the ICT sector, which has earned him enemies from the business and political class. The group further revealed that, Dr Pantami is being maligned over imaginary ambition to become vice president in 2023.