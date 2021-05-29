Buhari takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The President took the shot on Saturday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The second dose is being administered exactly 12 weeks after the first shot was taken on March 6.

The President’s inoculation was done by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

President Buhari after taking the COVID-19 vaccine told journalists that Nigeria is not doing badly relative to other developed countries like India and the United States.