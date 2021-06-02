Antonio Conte: Tottenham make contact with ex-Chelsea manager

Tottenham have made contact with former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as they continue their search for a new manager. No offers have been made but it is understood Spurs have held exploratory talks with the Italian.

Conte guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 last month but chose to leave the club after talks with the club’s chairman Steven Zhang. Spurs made contact with former boss Mauricio Pochettino last week. However, Paris St-Germain have shown no indication of a willingness to let the Argentine return to his former club.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to allow that situation to drag on too long, which may prompt him to solidify the club’s communication with Conte. The club has been without a permanent manager since the departure of Jose Mourinho on 19 April.