Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace striker signs new two-year deal

Striker Christian Benteke has signed a new two-year contract to stay at managerless Crystal Palace until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Benteke, 30, joined the Eagles from Liverpool in 2016 for £28m, scoring 33 goals across all competitions. After scoring 15 league goals in his first season, he only scored six in 71 games, before netting 10 this season. “I’m happy and proud to commit my future to Crystal Palace,” said Benteke.

“We have a great group of players and staff, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead and playing in front of our fans again.” Chairman Steve Parish called Benteke, who is part of the Belgium’s squad for Euro 2020, “an integral part” of Palace becoming an established Premier League club, adding he is “an outstanding professional”.

Palace, who have another 15 players out of contract this summer, are yet to appoint a manager after Roy Hodgson left the club at the end of the season.