How robbers killed four operatives, three locals in failed bank attacks – Police

It was a sad day for the people of Ikire and Apomu towns in Osun State after armed robbers killed seven persons comprising security operatives and innocent locals. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the gunmen stormed the towns in an attempt to attack the banks there.

They were said to have stormed the area in about five vehicles and attack the police station in Ikire, as well as an armoured vehicle at Ikoyi-Osun. “Gentlemen of the press, it is true that there was attempted bank robbery in Ikire/Apomu today, Wednesday 2nd June 2021 at about 1810hours (6.10 pm),” the Police Public Relations in Osun, Opalola Olawoyin, said in a statement hours after the incident.

She added, “The armed robbers numbering about 35 came in about five vehicles, simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police HQ and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi-Osun with several explosive devices and several gun firing in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police while attempting to rob First Bank Ikire and Access Bank Apomu respectively.”