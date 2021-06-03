Ogborodi appointed acting NECO Registrar after Obioma’s death

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr Ebikibina Ogborodi as the acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the council. Azeez Sani, who is the Head of Information and Public Relations Division of the council, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Niger State.

“The appointment followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, 1st June 2021 after a brief illness,” he said. Until his recent appointment, Mr Ogborodi was the Director of Special Duties in the council. Sani explained that the governing board approved the appointment of the acting registrar at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

He added that the appointment was endorsed after the governing board considered Ogborodi as the most senior director in the council. A Circular issued by the council’s Director of Human Resource Management, Mustapha Abdul, stated that all activities of NECO would continue unabated as earlier planned.

Ogborodi, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a second degree from the same university in 1999.