Online voting, a project we are working on – INEC

Nigeria’s electoral umpire – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – is already working on a project to allow the electorate to cast their votes online and decongest crowds at polling stations across the country.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this on Thursday. He, however, did not give a specific timeframe as to when online voting would be implemented when he made the disclosure on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News.

“Going forward, this commission is determined to improve on its use of technology in the electoral process … we have gone very far in terms of our resolve to introduce electronic voting machines in the electoral process,” the INEC official said. He added, “People voting online or using the internet to vote is a project that the commission is working on and at the appropriate time, the commission will unveil what it is doing.

“But the immediate task we have now, our immediate responsibility is to introduce the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process and we are confident that in the next few months, the National Assembly and the Presidency will finish work on the legal framework.” Okoye stated that the electoral umpire has to a large extent tapped into the use of technology in the electoral process.