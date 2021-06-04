COAS Appointment: Military denies enforcing mass compulsory retirement of officers

Military authorities have dispelled the rumour of mass compulsory retirement of senior military officers, following the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, faulted the claim at a press conference on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital. “At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya. This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military,” he told reporters at the briefing.

He added, “I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours. Retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so. At this point, no retirement has been authorised by the Military High Command.” The military spokesman also highlighted some of the feats recorded by troops in the course of various operations in parts of the country.

According to him, there is no gainsaying that the military and the security agencies are committed to ensuring peace returns to the country. Onyeuko also assured Nigerians that the military remained resolute to take decisive and adequate actions to abate the activities of terrorists and bandits, as well as other vices in Nigeria.