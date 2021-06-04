FMC’s Administration: FG re-appoints Lokoja and Asaba Medical Directors for a second term in office

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora has conveyed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, for reappointment of Dr. Olatunde Alabi and Dr. Osiatuma Azubuike as Medical Directors of Federal Medical Centre Lokoja (FMC), Kogi State and Federal Medical Centre Asaba (FMC) Delta State respectively.

A press statement signed by the Head Media & Public Relations for the ministry, Nwokike Bernard said the reappointment is for a second and final term of 4 (Four) Years with effect from 15th June, 2021. According to the statement while conveying Buhari’s approval to the newly re-appointed Medical Directors, Dr. Mamora stated that they were found fit for re-appointment due to their hard work. He also noted that their second tenure in office is more of a legacy saying that whatever achievements recorded remains what they would be remembered for after their exist from office, hence the need to strive to finish well and strong.

“The Minister reiterated the need for the MDs to cultivate a good working relationship with their State Government and host communities especially the Commissioner for Health who is not only a statutory member of the board, but also a close contact to the Governor, because they stand to benefit and gain more when there is cordiality. He further charged them on the need to build interpersonal relationship with their colleagues and board of management to enable smooth engagements and ensure that the hospital continues to provide quality health care services.

“Earlier Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi while congratulating the newly reappointed MDs, revealed that (4) years ago the MDs where appointed for a first term and by virtue of the Act, the appointment is renewable after (4) years. He informed that after a thorough process was carried out by the board and the overseeing department in the Ministry, with confirmation of their works and achievements verified, recommendations was sent to Mr. President who at his discretion deemed it fit for them to be reappointment. “The MDs expressed sincere appreciation to the President and the Ministry of Health and pledged to justify the trust and confidence bestowed on them by working hard to leave a legacy that they would be remembered for.

“Present to witness the events were the Senior Technical Assistant to the Honourable Minister of State, Dr. David Atuwo; Director Hospital Services Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi; Senior Technical Assistant to the Honourable Minister Dr. Chris Isokpunwu; Technical Assistant to the Honourable Minister of State Dr. Nneka Orji; Director Federal Medical Centres Department, Dr. Adegoke Abisola; Personal Assistant to the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Mr. Michael Ogunsola and other staff of the Ministry.”