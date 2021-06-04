JUST IN: Police Council confirms Alkali as IGP

The Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police, almost two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment. Usman Alkali was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja presided over by President Buhari.

The Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi who confirmed the development in a briefing after the meeting quoted the Nigerian leader as urging the IGP to justify the confidence reposed on him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo physically attended the meeting which was billed to take place last week but postponed to honour the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers who died in a plane crash on May 21.

Others who physically attended the council meeting include the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith; Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi also physically graced the event but his counterpart, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello joined virtually.