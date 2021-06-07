FG holds town hall meeting on protection of public infrastructure

A town hall meeting on the protection of public infrastructure is currently holding in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Ministry of Information and Culture had earlier launched the town hall meeting series in Lagos on April 25th, 2016. Ministers at the event include Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi FCT, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami among others.

The meeting organised by the Ministry of Information has in attendance stakeholders from all walks of life, including security, traditional, and political institutions. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in his opening address said despite the paucity of funds, the current administration has invested massively in infrastructure to tackle the deficit that was in existence before now. He, however, lamented that efforts by the current administration to develop public infrastructures in the country is being truncated by activities of people bent on destroying those infrastructures.

Mister Mohammed said infrastructures destroyed include rail lines, pipelines, and facilities as well as offices of government agencies including Police stations and INEC offices. Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola in his address listed federal highway infrastructure that has been damaged. They include Otedola bridge, Kara bridge, Tamburawa bridge, Obalande bridge among others which according to him costs the government over N4billion to repair.

Fashola said further that encroachment of Right of Way by members of the public, erection of illegal bumps on Federal Highway by some communities, non-removal of broken down/accidental vehicles, damage to road directional signs and other road furniture, use of under bridge and major setbacks.