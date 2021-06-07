S/West Govs condemn Igangan attack, direct Amotekun Commanders to commence joint operation

The governors of the six South-west states of Nigeria have condemned the killings in Igangan, a community in Ibarapa, Oyo State. The governors have therefore directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by Chairman South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu. The Ondo State governor also described the attack as premediated and cowardly.

“We have just received with rude shock premeditated attack on our people at Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State, in the early hours of today. This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately,” Akeredolu said.