Twitter Ban: FG meets envoys of Top Diplomatic Missions

Federal Government is in a closed-door meeting with some of the top envoys of various Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria. The meeting is currently being held at the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Envoys present at the meeting include those of Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.

This meeting is occasioned by the recent Twitter ban and the envoys’ reactions to the indefinite suspension of the microblogging platform. The diplomatic missions had on Saturday said they were let down by the decision to suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria. “The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media,” a joint statement from the missions said.

“We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline. “Banning systems of expression is not the answer. These measures inhibit access to information and commerce at precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication to accompany the concerted efforts of Nigeria’s citizens in fulsome dialogue toward unity, peace, and prosperity. As Nigeria’s partners, we stand ready to assist in achieving these goals.”