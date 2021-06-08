Buhari holds emergency National Security Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over an emergency National Security Council meeting at the State House in Abuja. The meeting which is holding at the First Lady’s Conference Room is expected to review the current security situation in the country. This is the first security meeting since the death of the former Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru.

President Buhari at the last meeting outlined new security measures for the South-East and South-South zones of the country to restore peace in the region. In attendance is the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Ministers of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyema and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Also in attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Major General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.