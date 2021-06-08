Buhari meets with new Chief of Army Staff, calls for more synergy between security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the State House.

During the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari said that there is a lot of pressure on security in the country and therefore stressed the need for synergy among security agencies.

The Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), who was also present at the meeting, told journalists afterwards that the President proffered advice and direction to the new Chief of Army staff, while undoubtedly expressing confidence in the new set of security chiefs. On the issue of securing the Northwestern part of the country, the defense minister affirmed that issues of banditry, kidnapping and criminality have remained a pivotal concern.

He maintained that even though it is the constitutional responsibility of the police, the military would provide greater support to tackle the protracted menace in the northwest region. The meeting is taking place days after the President appointed Major-General Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru.