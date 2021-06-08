Buhari writes Reps, seeks increase of retirement age for teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, seeking an increase of retirement age for teachers. The President is asking for the age to be increased from 60 years to 65 years and the years of service reviewed from 35 to 40.

The House of Reps is considering the President’s request seeking confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff. President Buhari on May 27, appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

He is replacing the immediate past Army Chief, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 other military officials.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila says the insecurity and unrest across the country are symptoms of war and that they will begin consideration of bills to review the security framework of the country.