Donny van de Beek: Injured Man Utd midfielder out of Euro 2020

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 campaign with an injury. The 24-year-old endured a difficult first season at United, making just four league starts after signing from Ajax last summer.

Van de Beek has won 19 caps and last played for his country in the 7-0 win against Gibraltar on 30 March. The Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer has not replaced the midfielder in his squad.

“Donny van de Beek has to let the European championship pass by,” said a statement from the Dutch Football Association. “The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury.”

The Dutch will begin their Group C campaign against Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday (20:00 BST).