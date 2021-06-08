TwitterBan: PDP Reps walk out during plenary

Some lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday staged a walkout during plenary at the House of Representatives. The lawmakers staged the walkout after its caucus leader Kingsley Chinda was ruled out of order by Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Chinda had prayed the House to urge the Federal Government to suspend the ban while the house conducts its investigation into the legality of the ban. Chinda noted that the implication is that the ban would remain for 10 days and the rights of Nigerians would be kept in abeyance during the period of investigation.

The Speaker, however, cited part of the Standing Orders of the House stating that a matter that had been concluded by the parliament cannot be revisited for a debate. The Speaker, therefore, ruled Chinda out of order, a decision that did not go down well with some members of the opposition who walked out of plenary.

The PDP lawmakers also insisted that they would continue with their threat to go to court over the matter.