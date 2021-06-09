Buhari receives made in Nigeria mobile phones

President Muhammadu Buhari has received about 12 made in Nigeria mobile phones. The mobile phones were produced by the model skills training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

President Buhari was presented the phone by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting which was held at the First Lady Conference Room in the statehouse, Abuja.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were physically present at the meeting. Also Physically in attendance were four Ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami and that of Industry, trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja. At the meeting, the President also swore in two new commissioners into the Federal civil service commission- Engineer Wakil Bukar and the National Population Commission-Muhammad Dattijo Usman.