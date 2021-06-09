Copa America 2021: Brazil players strongly criticise organisers but will not boycott event

Brazil’s players have criticised the decision to hold the Copa America in their country. South American Football Confederation Conmebol moved the tournament from Argentina on 1 June.

Co-hosts Colombia had already been dropped amid civil unrest there. “For different reasons, be they humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the way the Copa America has been handled by Conmebol,” the players said. Brazilian media had reported the team were unhappy at not being consulted about the decision. But the players’ statement said they had never considered boycotting the tournament.

The statement, posted on the players’ personal social media accounts, appeared soon after the team beat Paraguay 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion – the first time they had won in the country since 1985.

“All the recent facts make us believe it was an inadequate process,” the statement said.