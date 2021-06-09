Igangan: Makinde vows to end insecurity in Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, declared that he would do everything within his powers to safeguard the lives of residents of the state. Governor Makinde said his government would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of violent attacks on Igangan and other communities.

Makinde made this declaration in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government, where he visited the families of last weekend’s attacks, stating that the state would empower local security guards and vigilantes in addition to other measures taken to ensure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in Ibarapaland. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, who was in Igangan with top government functionaries and the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin deplored the loss of lives.

He added that the government has been able to identify areas where there are lapses, calling on the people to give his government the opportunity to address the situation and put in place the right architecture that will enable them to return to their normal lives without fear. “I have told your chairman that all the vigilantes and security guards, the government will be responsible for them. This is your government, please give me the opportunity to do the needful so that a meeting like this would not come up again.

“I urge you to give me that chance to make the issue of insecurity here become a thing of the past. Don’t take laws into your hands. We have identified where there are hitches. We are supposed to be going to our farms by now because of the favourable weather. But hold me accountable, I have nowhere to go. “I believe there are some certain things we put in place, which we think would work but unfortunately, they did not work. Please, give me some time, everything will be resolved.”