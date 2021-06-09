NECO will not extend registration for 2021 SSCE internal candidates – Sani

The Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani has disclosed that the National Examinations Council (NECO) will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal candidates.

Mr. Sani in a statement on Wednesday said that the registration exercise which started on 31st March will close on Friday, 25th June 2021, and will not be subjected to extension. He added that the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, 5th July 2021.

According to him, this will enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal candidates. “State Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors, and other relevant stakeholders are enjoined to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.

“The Council assures all stakeholders of its resolve to have seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE”, he further stated.