Nigeria’s Twitter ban: Donald Trump hails Buhari

Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria’s government for banning Twitter after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post for breaching its rules.

“Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil?” Mr Trump said in a statement. He urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing “free and open speech”.

Mr Trump was banned from both platforms after the US Capitol riot in January. His posts before and after the raid were alleged to have encouraged violence.

While Twitter made its ban permanent, Facebook announced last week that its suspension, including of the former president’s Instagram account, would last at least two years.