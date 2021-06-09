Royal Fathers, former and serving Govt. Functionaries storm Ishagira Elete as Jandor celebrates mum, a year after passing on to glory

It was indeed a celebration of a life well lived, and an event that attracted dignitaries from the nooks and crannies of Lagos. Set in his maternal home town of Ishagira, Elete Kingdom within the Oto-Awori LCDA, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran held a befitting first year remembrance for his late mother, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Ruth Adediran (JP), fondly called Mama Eleni. Welcoming guests, HRM Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi Agunbioyinbo, the Osolu of Osolu Kingdom, paid homage to God Almighty and prayed for the repose of the deceased.

The Principal Coordinator of the Lagos4Lagos movement Mr, Bode Makinde also welcomed guests while paying tribute to mama, he said, Mama Eleni, will always be remembered for her kindness and exceptional love for the needy, a trait clearly passed on to Dr. Adediran. Also, the Central Coordinator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Funke Ijayekunle, said “we remember today, the exit of a worthy matriarch of the Badagry division who passed on enviable virtues not only to her own biological children but onto all that came in contact with her during her lifetime. She appreciated mama for not only imbibing the Omoluabi mantra in her children but also taught them love, sterling leadership qualities, spirit of philanthropy and value-added education.

Dr. Adediran (Jandor) also prayed for the repose of his late mom as he expressed how difficult it has been coming to terms with the reality of her demise. Speaking further he emphasized how mama imbibed good qualities in him, gave all she had for him to succeed academically, and also revealed he got his unparalleled administrative acumen from her. He thanked God Almighty for a life well spent by mama and for making today a reality. He thanked all the royal fathers who have always identified with him on all occasions especially on the worthy cause of moving the society forward. He expressed appreciation to all the guests that graced the occasion from far and wide including all the spiritual leaders for the prayers and counselling since inception of the movement.

In conclusion Jandor appreciated his dedicated team in Lagos4Lagos movement from all the 57 Local Government for effective participation in all activities and making sure the program went seamless, he charged all residents of Lagos to join hands with him and the movement to uphold the legacies of mama by providing effective service delivery to all irrespective of societal status.

Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma ensured all guests were entertained with his melodious music which added more glamour to the event.

