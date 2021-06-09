Twitter Ban: PDP asks US, UK, others to impose visa ban on Buhari, Malami, Lai

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday asked the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other members of the International Communities to impose a visa ban on President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet.

The opposition party said this should be done immediately, describing suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria as ‘stifling free speech in Nigeria.’ This was disclosed in a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The party also urges the world bodies to also sanction the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as certain leaders of the APC for their individual ignoble roles in the ban imposed on Twitter in addition to associated harassments and threats to Nigerians.

“The PDP urges the countries to bar President Buhari, Lai Mohammed, Abubakar Malami, and their family members from entering their territories for any private purposes whatsoever,” the statement read in part.

The PDP said its demand is based on the violation of UN international Charter on Human Rights by President Buhari by banning the use of Twitter in Nigeria.