Buhari returns to Abuja after one-day visit to Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a one-day working visit to the country’s commercial hub, Lagos. “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a one-day working visit to Lagos State,” his personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad wrote on his Facebook page.

The 78-year-old Nigerian leader visited Lagos to commission some projects including the 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta. During the event held at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Buhari reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise the railway system.

He described the project as another milestone in the drive of his administration to revitalise the railway system and establish it as a choice mode of transportation for both passengers and freight.

“The President pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise the railway system as a transportation backbone that can transform industrial and economic activity in the country,” read a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.