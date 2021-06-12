Democracy Day: Police shoot teargas at protesters in Abuja, Lagos

The police on Saturday shot teargas to disperse protesters in the Gudu area of Abuja and Ojota area of Lagos as the country marked Democracy Day on June 12.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gudu Junction to protest the state of the nation. Similar protests were held across the country on Saturday. The Unity Fountain in Abuja, which is a popular venue for protests in the nation’s capital, had been shy of protesters as of 8:15am.

However, at the Millennium Park just opposite the fountain, a few individuals wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’ had pooled together.

They were reportedly to later embark on a road walk to mark Democracy Day.