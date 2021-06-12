June 12th: Edo youths protest, demand responsive governance as the state deputy Governor joins protest

Youths in Benin City, the State Capital today joined millions of their Counterpart in the much talk about June 12 Protest. The Youths in their Number with Various inscription on their placards, match round Major Roads in the State to Demand for what they call Responsive Governance. These protesting youths are joining the rest of their counterparts all over the Country to participate in the June 12 Nationwide Protest.

Stating that the Protest have avail Nigerians the opportunity to express their feelings as regards the current situation been experience in the Country. The Protesters after long walk round major roads in the state, match to the State Government House, where they were received By the Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. Addressing the Protesting youths, Shaibu commended them for conducting themselves as civilise youth and assure to take their Complains to the Governor, when he said, ” i want congratulate you for choosing to be in the part of history, it will be Said that Edo youths carried out one of the most Peaceful June 12th protest ever recorded in the history of The Country.

And this alone will make your agitation respected and attended to, which is why i am promising that all you have said by in demands and request will be personally taken to Mr Governor by my own self and trust your governor he will definitely take to the appropriate channels.” He added. The Deputy Governor later joined the Youth in their Protesting Match. The protest which have drawn various level of controversy in the past weeks over fears of being hijacked by hoodlums saw heavy arm officers of various security agencies on ground to ensure the protest was peaceful.