Buhari, Jonathan celebrate Abdulsalami at 79

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan have congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday. In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari joined family members and friends to celebrate with the leader. He stated that his legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, as well as his passionate pursuit of peace, has continued to yield results.

The President congratulated General Abubakar for another age and appreciated his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

He noted the goodwill that the former Head of State has attracted to the country, particularly sacrificing his time and resources to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria. President Buhari prayed that God would increase his wisdom, strength, and give him long life to keep serving the country.

Former President Jonathan, in a goodwill message to General Abubakar, commended him for his efforts and contributions to the peace and unity of the country, as well as his role in promoting democracy and passion for service.