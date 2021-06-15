Buhari flags off NLNG Train 7, seeks timely completion of project

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) train 7 project, seeking its timely completion so that the Train 8 project can commence. The President stated this on Tuesday at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

He urged the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of NLNG, the host communities, the Rivers State Government, and other agencies of the Federal Government to continue to collaborate and ensure the completion and eventual commissioning of the Train 7 project is “safe and on time.”

He said, ”As we flag off the Train 7 project today, I look forward to the development and execution of more gas projects by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and indigenous operators, and more Trains from NLNG to harness the over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves we are endowed with.

”Let me use this opportunity to commend the shareholders of NLNG, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, NNPC and the NCDMB and other stakeholders for very exemplary collaboration which has culminated in this great opportunity for Train 7.