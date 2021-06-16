Nigeria to get 3.92m more COVID-19 vaccine doses ‘end of July or early August’, says FG

Nigeria will receive additional 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine latest in early August. Dr Faisal Shuaib, who disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, however, did not give the exact dates as to when the country would take delivery of the vaccines.

“We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca by end of July or early August,” the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said at the briefing to update Nigerians on the status of COVID-19 vaccination.

He added, “As we receive additional information on the exact dates in August, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details of this.” The NPHCDA boss noted that the agency has held town halls in the North-central and north-east regions of the country.

He stated that while efforts to ensure the supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines were ongoing, the Presidential Steering Committee would hold its planned meeting with stakeholders in the south-south region and the larger communities on COVID-19 vaccination on the course of the week.