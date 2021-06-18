Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder discharged from hospital

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a “successful” operation to fit a heart-starting device. The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder a suffered cardiac arrest during his side’s defeat by Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

He visited the team on Friday and will now return home with his family. “Thank you for the massive number of greetings,” Eriksen said in a statement. “It has been incredible to see and feel. “The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

Former Tottenham player Eriksen, who is now at Inter Milan, collapsed shortly before half-time against Finland and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.