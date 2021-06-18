Five rescued as troops engage abductors of Kebbi students

One of the abducted students of Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State has died. However, five others, comprising four students and a teacher have been rescued by the Joint Taskforce Component of Operation Hadari Daji.

The Deputy Force Commander of the Joint Taskforce in the North-West Zone, Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir, confirmed this on Friday to reporters in Zamfara State. He explained that the troops came in contact with the bandits in the early hours and engaged them in a gun duel, which forced them to abandon five of the students and a teacher.

One of the students whose identity was not revealed later died, although the military officer did not specifically state how it happened. “In the early hours of this morning, we have come across the kidnappers. They came to our blocking point, and we engaged them,” Abdulkadir said. He added, “At that point, they abandoned five of the students and one of the teachers. Unfortunately, I think we have lost one of the students.”

The Deputy Force Commander also disclosed that the troops recovered 155 rustled animals at the Jageme area in Magami District of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State. He said they got credible intelligence about the rustled animals and troops were instructed to lay an ambush which led to their recovery.