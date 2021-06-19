Jandor commiserates with Mobolaji Bank Anthony gas tanker explosion victims and their families

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran received with great shock and sadness, the unfortunate news of a tanker explosion containing Liquified Petroleum Gas along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja. Jandor, receiving the news early hours of Friday, commiserates with families of the victims whose lives were cut short and the victims with varying degrees of injury as well as those whose properties were affected as a result of the unfortunate tragedy.

While appreciating the response and concerted efforts by the Lagos State fire service in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit, Jandor appealed that the government should do more to ensure the responsible agencies are equipped to respond faster and more efficiently to emergency distress of this nature. He advised that all required manpower and resources necessary for fire-fighting any emergency incidents such as this must be readily available at all times for instant deployment at zero notice. This should be complemented by personnel training and retraining required for fire distress services in the 21st century.

Jandor equally appealed to the Lagos State government to enact an enduring public policy that will identify potential hazards on our roads including the tracking and confiscation where necessary, of vehicles that are not road worthy in line with minimum global standards, to forestall these gory events and for the security of lives and property.

In conclusion, he appealed to all road users to always seek caution and obey laid down rules and regulations while plying the road.

