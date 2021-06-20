Your medicare is of utmost importance to me, COAS assures wounded soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya was at the Theatre Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on his maiden operational visit to the Theatre from 16-19 June to assess the operational and welfare state of the troops.

During his visit to the hospitals, he assured troops of adequate medicare and support in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations. The COAS gave the assurances on Friday, 18 June 2021 when he visited the 7 Division Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to commiserate with the sick and wounded in action troops recuperating at the medical facilities.

While at the hospital, the COAS took time to interact with the soldiers and assured them of proper medical care and welfare, adding that their medical care is of utmost importance to him. He averred that the nation is indeed proud of the soldiers’ selfless service and sacrifices towards restoring peace to the North East region.

Similarly, the COAS visited the Mechanical Repair Group to inspect the ongoing repairs and refurbishment of vehicles at the workshop through the use of local resources. He commended the resilience and ingenuity of the engineers and technicians in fixing most of the vehicles that were hitherto classified as ‘beyond local repairs’.