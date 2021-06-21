Troops foil Boko Haram attack in Borno town, kill six

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion, Kumshe in Borno State have on Sunday, foiled an attempted attack by of Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists mounted on four gun trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment but were met with fierce fire by the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of six terrorists. Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Nwachukwu, the troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gunfire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray, leading to the capture of six AK 47 Rifles, one handheld grenade, assorted drugs and other first aid items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared.