Buhari congratulates new Iranian President, assures closer cooperation

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi assuring the nation of closer cooperation. The president in a statement signed on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the election of Raisi “once again reinforces the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.”

President Buhari said that “Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.” The Nigerian leader explained that “democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.” He described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.”

President Buhari urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.” While congratulating Raisi on his victory, President Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.”

He prayed the God will guide and grant Raisi wisdom “in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails.”