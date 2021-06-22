Downpour: National Assembly flooded as roofs leak

There was a downpour in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday morning, leading to leaking roofs and flood in some parts of the National Assembly Complex. The National Assembly lobby which adjoins the Senate and House of Representatives Chambers was flooded.

Some of the other areas affected were the Senate press center; the third and last gate to the premises; as well as the road linking the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the National Assembly. Workers were seen struggling to salvage the situation as they swept and mopped the floor while it rained. They also placed buckets at the leaking spots.

The incident delayed the sitting of the lawmakers who resumed today, June 22 after a one-week break to mark the end of their second legislative year. The leadership of the National Assembly had in 2020 approved N37billion for the renovation of the complex, built about 27 years ago.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the allocation was because there has been no major renovation of the complex for 20 years, and “many parts of the complex are dilapidated.”