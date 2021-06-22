Explosion: Six tankers, five trucks burnt on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Vehicles numbering 13 have been destroyed in a fuel tanker explosion around a trailer park at Ogere, Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The burnt vehicles include six tankers, five trucks, and two cars.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred at about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday impeding traffic outward Lagos State. Fire Fighters and road safety officials are at the scene battling the fire. Officials said that the casualty figure cannot be ascertained for now.

The officials said as they tried to remove the burnt vehicles and open up a detour for other vehicles, the fire ignited again prompting firefighters to resume to extinguish the fire.