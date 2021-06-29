Frank de Boer: Netherlands boss leaves job after Euros exit

Frank de Boer has left his job as manager of the Netherlands after a shock European Championship last-16 defeat by the Czech Republic. De Boer, 51, was appointed last September to replace Ronald Koeman, who had led the side into the finals before taking charge at Barcelona.

The Dutch topped Group C by winning all three games, but their 10 men were beaten 2-0 by the Czechs on Sunday. A statement said both parties “will separate with immediate effect”. The Dutch football federation (KNVB) added: “Frank de Boer has announced that he does not want to continue. “This is also in line with the contract between both parties, which required a place in the quarter-finals. That contract will not be renewed.”

It marks another disastrous managerial spell for De Boer, who lasted 77 days and five games at Crystal Palace, and 85 days and 15 games at Inter Milan. De Boer added: “In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.

“When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed. That pressure is only increasing now.