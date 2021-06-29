Messi makes Argentina history in Copa America win

Lionel Messi scored twice as he became Argentina’s most capped player in their 4-1 win Copa America win over Bolivia. The Barcelona forward, 34, made his 148th international appearance, to take Javier Mascherano’s record.

Messi set up Papu Gomez’s sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75. Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina’s win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games. They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.