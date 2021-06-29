Nnamdi Kanu rearraigned in Abuja, remanded in DSS custody

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been rearraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He has also been placed in the custody of the Department of State Services by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court. Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami revealed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Kanu’s re-arraignment comes after he was re-arrested by Nigerian authorities and brought back to the country. According to Mr Malami, Justice Nyako granted the application for the accelerated hearing of his trial to July 26 and 27 as against the earlier adjourned date of October 20. He is expected to face charges of treason in court.

On October 2015, Mr Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.” He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

However, Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State. Since then he has been sighted in Israel and has continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.