Two PDP Federal Lawmakers defect to APC

Two members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. Lehor Idagbo and Michael Etaba are both from Cross River State.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced their defection on the floor of the green chamber on Tuesday. Their defection comes weeks after the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade defected from the PDP to the APC. Meanwhile, the Senator representing Zamfara Central, Hassan Gusau, has resigned from the PDP.

It is not yet clear whether he is defecting to the APC. His resignation was announced on Tuesday on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmed Lawan. According to Gusau, his resignation followed undemocratic tendencies in the PDP.

Senator Gusau’s resignation comes barely 48 hours after Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle declared his intention to defect from Nigeria’s major opposition party, PDP.